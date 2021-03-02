>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

RBF Capital, LLC Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, PRGX Global Inc, Sells Philip Morris International Inc, Capital One Financial Corp, International Business Machines Corp

March 02, 2021 | About: PRGX +0.13% GOOG -0.27% RCL +2.48% WFC +0.13% GM +2.99% CHNG -1.43% SPY -0.78% SPLG -0.74% MDY -1.39% EFA -0.11% IEFA -0.1% CC +1.71%

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company RBF Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, PRGX Global Inc, Alphabet Inc, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, sells Philip Morris International Inc, Capital One Financial Corp, International Business Machines Corp, Unilever NV, Marathon Petroleum Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, RBF Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q4, RBF Capital, LLC owns 395 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RBF Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rbf+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of RBF Capital, LLC
  1. BMC Stock Holdings Inc (BMCH) - 2,313,453 shares, 9.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%
  2. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 212 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio.
  3. Morgan Stanley (MS) - 816,432 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.29%
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 146,300 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Danaos Corp (DAC) - 1,115,863 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.61%
New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

RBF Capital, LLC initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $386.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.19%. The holding were 146,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)

RBF Capital, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.37 and $43.96, with an estimated average price of $41.77. The stock is now traded at around $45.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 214,574 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)

RBF Capital, LLC initiated holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $345.43 and $421.75, with an estimated average price of $386.61. The stock is now traded at around $461.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

RBF Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.8 and $73.52, with an estimated average price of $67.94. The stock is now traded at around $75.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 49,880 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

RBF Capital, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.61 and $69.71, with an estimated average price of $64.27. The stock is now traded at around $71.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Carnival Corp (CCL)

RBF Capital, LLC initiated holding in Carnival Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.3 and $23.57, with an estimated average price of $17.82. The stock is now traded at around $27.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 155,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: PRGX Global Inc (PRGX)

RBF Capital, LLC added to a holding in PRGX Global Inc by 77.11%. The purchase prices were between $4.72 and $7.7, with an estimated average price of $6.11. The stock is now traded at around $7.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 1,440,780 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

RBF Capital, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 22.76%. The purchase prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1690.43. The stock is now traded at around $2075.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 13,485 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

RBF Capital, LLC added to a holding in Royal Caribbean Group by 700.00%. The purchase prices were between $53.12 and $84.4, with an estimated average price of $69.78. The stock is now traded at around $93.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

RBF Capital, LLC added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 489.72%. The purchase prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $25.93. The stock is now traded at around $37.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 100,252 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: General Motors Co (GM)

RBF Capital, LLC added to a holding in General Motors Co by 86.25%. The purchase prices were between $30.4 and $46.46, with an estimated average price of $39.01. The stock is now traded at around $54.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 111,750 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Change Healthcare Inc (CHNG)

RBF Capital, LLC added to a holding in Change Healthcare Inc by 38.01%. The purchase prices were between $14.1 and $18.83, with an estimated average price of $16.46. The stock is now traded at around $22.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 234,898 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

RBF Capital, LLC sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $106.65 and $131.49, with an estimated average price of $120.89.

Sold Out: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

RBF Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $27.5 and $43.83, with an estimated average price of $36.02.

Sold Out: Unilever NV (UN)

RBF Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.

Sold Out: PDL BioPharma Inc (PDLI)

RBF Capital, LLC sold out a holding in PDL BioPharma Inc. The sale prices were between $2.15 and $2.71, with an estimated average price of $2.42.

Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

RBF Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $512.96.

Sold Out: PDC Energy Inc (PDCE)

RBF Capital, LLC sold out a holding in PDC Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $11.22 and $20.57, with an estimated average price of $15.69.

Reduced: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

RBF Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 89.64%. The sale prices were between $70.04 and $86.09, with an estimated average price of $77.91. The stock is now traded at around $85.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.61%. RBF Capital, LLC still held 9,250 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reduced: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)

RBF Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in Capital One Financial Corp by 25.01%. The sale prices were between $72.07 and $98.85, with an estimated average price of $85.22. The stock is now traded at around $123.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. RBF Capital, LLC still held 98,669 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reduced: Acuity Brands Inc (AYI)

RBF Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in Acuity Brands Inc by 63.16%. The sale prices were between $89.14 and $122.95, with an estimated average price of $107.33. The stock is now traded at around $126.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. RBF Capital, LLC still held 7,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reduced: Tapestry Inc (TPR)

RBF Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in Tapestry Inc by 31.55%. The sale prices were between $16.15 and $31.45, with an estimated average price of $25.47. The stock is now traded at around $42.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. RBF Capital, LLC still held 105,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reduced: Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI)

RBF Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in Albertsons Companies Inc by 73.15%. The sale prices were between $13.74 and $17.58, with an estimated average price of $15.19. The stock is now traded at around $16.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. RBF Capital, LLC still held 20,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of RBF Capital, LLC. Also check out:

1. RBF Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. RBF Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. RBF Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that RBF Capital, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)