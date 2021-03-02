RBF Capital, LLC Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, PRGX Global Inc, Sells Philip Morris International Inc, Capital One Financial Corp, International Business Machines Corp

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company RBF Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, PRGX Global Inc, Alphabet Inc, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, sells Philip Morris International Inc, Capital One Financial Corp, International Business Machines Corp, Unilever NV, Marathon Petroleum Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, RBF Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q4, RBF Capital, LLC owns 395 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SPY, SPLG, MDY, EFA, CCL, IEFA, VEA, NLY, YELP, CCMP, UL, GRPN, VWO, EEM, BV, VT, CMRE, BLNK, SMID, GE, GT, SNOW, FOX, ABST, GDRX, KRUS, TEN, CRSP, WMB, KMI, EPD, PFSI, CTB, OAS, RLGT, OMF, VNQI, CRVL, USCR, OMAB, ICUI, AER, DEN, PSMT, LYFT, ITT, ASMB, HFFG, FPH,

SPY, SPLG, MDY, EFA, CCL, IEFA, VEA, NLY, YELP, CCMP, UL, GRPN, VWO, EEM, BV, VT, CMRE, BLNK, SMID, GE, GT, SNOW, FOX, ABST, GDRX, KRUS, TEN, CRSP, WMB, KMI, EPD, PFSI, CTB, OAS, RLGT, OMF, VNQI, CRVL, USCR, OMAB, ICUI, AER, DEN, PSMT, LYFT, ITT, ASMB, HFFG, FPH, Added Positions: PRGX, GOOG, RCL, WFC, GM, CHNG, BIDU, JD, MHK, BABA, MS, MSTR, UTI, ORN, PRPL, MMYT, GSM, DAL, CDW, CSTE, DBD, CNX, LINC, SCX,

PRGX, GOOG, RCL, WFC, GM, CHNG, BIDU, JD, MHK, BABA, MS, MSTR, UTI, ORN, PRPL, MMYT, GSM, DAL, CDW, CSTE, DBD, CNX, LINC, SCX, Reduced Positions: PM, COF, AMZN, MA, AYI, BAC, ROCK, SIX, TPR, ACI, NKLA, BHC, SEIC, PEP, JWN, PCG, CBRL, CPA, SABR, CSCO, V, WCC, ADT, ORCL, NWL, ALGT, LYV, EZPW, ARC, Z, VCTR, HBI, DESP, LUV, STC, CARS, LPG, DAC, TSQ, CVEO, CECE, NEX, UBER, FIZZ, HSON, CVGI, EVC, ETM, ENG, VOLT, ALSK, SAVE, AVID, AVT, BBGI, TNP, SIF, PHX, FUN, GEOS, MCHX, DLA,

PM, COF, AMZN, MA, AYI, BAC, ROCK, SIX, TPR, ACI, NKLA, BHC, SEIC, PEP, JWN, PCG, CBRL, CPA, SABR, CSCO, V, WCC, ADT, ORCL, NWL, ALGT, LYV, EZPW, ARC, Z, VCTR, HBI, DESP, LUV, STC, CARS, LPG, DAC, TSQ, CVEO, CECE, NEX, UBER, FIZZ, HSON, CVGI, EVC, ETM, ENG, VOLT, ALSK, SAVE, AVID, AVT, BBGI, TNP, SIF, PHX, FUN, GEOS, MCHX, DLA, Sold Out: IBM, MPC, UN, PDLI, TSLA, PDCE, ASPN, KHC, EB, ZBH, TEVA, PRCP, PTI, OHI, TWTR, BW, DSSI, AROC, OLN, NNBR, LEE, VTGN, CSLT, SPRT, SHLOQ, RCMT,

For the details of RBF Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rbf+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

BMC Stock Holdings Inc (BMCH) - 2,313,453 shares, 9.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 212 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Morgan Stanley (MS) - 816,432 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.29% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 146,300 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. New Position Danaos Corp (DAC) - 1,115,863 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.61%

RBF Capital, LLC initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $386.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.19%. The holding were 146,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RBF Capital, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.37 and $43.96, with an estimated average price of $41.77. The stock is now traded at around $45.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 214,574 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RBF Capital, LLC initiated holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $345.43 and $421.75, with an estimated average price of $386.61. The stock is now traded at around $461.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RBF Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.8 and $73.52, with an estimated average price of $67.94. The stock is now traded at around $75.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 49,880 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RBF Capital, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.61 and $69.71, with an estimated average price of $64.27. The stock is now traded at around $71.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RBF Capital, LLC initiated holding in Carnival Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.3 and $23.57, with an estimated average price of $17.82. The stock is now traded at around $27.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 155,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RBF Capital, LLC added to a holding in PRGX Global Inc by 77.11%. The purchase prices were between $4.72 and $7.7, with an estimated average price of $6.11. The stock is now traded at around $7.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 1,440,780 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RBF Capital, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 22.76%. The purchase prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1690.43. The stock is now traded at around $2075.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 13,485 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RBF Capital, LLC added to a holding in Royal Caribbean Group by 700.00%. The purchase prices were between $53.12 and $84.4, with an estimated average price of $69.78. The stock is now traded at around $93.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RBF Capital, LLC added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 489.72%. The purchase prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $25.93. The stock is now traded at around $37.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 100,252 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RBF Capital, LLC added to a holding in General Motors Co by 86.25%. The purchase prices were between $30.4 and $46.46, with an estimated average price of $39.01. The stock is now traded at around $54.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 111,750 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RBF Capital, LLC added to a holding in Change Healthcare Inc by 38.01%. The purchase prices were between $14.1 and $18.83, with an estimated average price of $16.46. The stock is now traded at around $22.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 234,898 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RBF Capital, LLC sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $106.65 and $131.49, with an estimated average price of $120.89.

RBF Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $27.5 and $43.83, with an estimated average price of $36.02.

RBF Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.

RBF Capital, LLC sold out a holding in PDL BioPharma Inc. The sale prices were between $2.15 and $2.71, with an estimated average price of $2.42.

RBF Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $512.96.

RBF Capital, LLC sold out a holding in PDC Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $11.22 and $20.57, with an estimated average price of $15.69.

RBF Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 89.64%. The sale prices were between $70.04 and $86.09, with an estimated average price of $77.91. The stock is now traded at around $85.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.61%. RBF Capital, LLC still held 9,250 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RBF Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in Capital One Financial Corp by 25.01%. The sale prices were between $72.07 and $98.85, with an estimated average price of $85.22. The stock is now traded at around $123.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. RBF Capital, LLC still held 98,669 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RBF Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in Acuity Brands Inc by 63.16%. The sale prices were between $89.14 and $122.95, with an estimated average price of $107.33. The stock is now traded at around $126.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. RBF Capital, LLC still held 7,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RBF Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in Tapestry Inc by 31.55%. The sale prices were between $16.15 and $31.45, with an estimated average price of $25.47. The stock is now traded at around $42.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. RBF Capital, LLC still held 105,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

RBF Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in Albertsons Companies Inc by 73.15%. The sale prices were between $13.74 and $17.58, with an estimated average price of $15.19. The stock is now traded at around $16.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. RBF Capital, LLC still held 20,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.