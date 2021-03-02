>
Hall Capital Management Co Inc Buys Unilever PLC, Starbucks Corp, Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF, Sells Unilever NV, Dunkin' Brands Group Inc, Intel Corp

March 02, 2021 | About: SBUX +0.31% UL +1.18% FDIS -1.21% EV +0% SMH -3.07% TTD -4.14% ISRG -1.21% UN +0% DNKN +0% GILD +0.88%

Investment company Hall Capital Management Co Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Unilever PLC, Starbucks Corp, Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF, Eaton Vance Corp, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, sells Unilever NV, Dunkin' Brands Group Inc, Intel Corp, American Express Co, Gilead Sciences Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hall Capital Management Co Inc. As of 2020Q4, Hall Capital Management Co Inc owns 85 stocks with a total value of $138 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HALL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hall+capital+management+co+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HALL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO INC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 52,166 shares, 8.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 46,507 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57%
  3. PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 32,125 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.55%
  4. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 29,971 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.46%
  5. McDonald's Corp (MCD) - 20,772 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39%
New Purchase: Unilever PLC (UL)

Hall Capital Management Co Inc initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.28. The stock is now traded at around $53.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 9,425 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS)

Hall Capital Management Co Inc initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.23 and $71.61, with an estimated average price of $66.35. The stock is now traded at around $74.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 6,480 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Eaton Vance Corp (EV)

Hall Capital Management Co Inc initiated holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.36 and $69.14, with an estimated average price of $62.84. The stock is now traded at around $73.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 4,860 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

Hall Capital Management Co Inc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $173.15 and $220.93, with an estimated average price of $198.88. The stock is now traded at around $240.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,395 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

Hall Capital Management Co Inc initiated holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The purchase prices were between $556.48 and $971.12, with an estimated average price of $758.31. The stock is now traded at around $797.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 345 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

Hall Capital Management Co Inc initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $667.08 and $818.1, with an estimated average price of $745.45. The stock is now traded at around $750.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 313 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Hall Capital Management Co Inc added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 32.28%. The purchase prices were between $85.97 and $106.98, with an estimated average price of $95.62. The stock is now traded at around $107.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 20,083 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Unilever NV (UN)

Hall Capital Management Co Inc sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.

Sold Out: Dunkin' Brands Group Inc (DNKN)

Hall Capital Management Co Inc sold out a holding in Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. The sale prices were between $80.64 and $106.48, with an estimated average price of $99.86.

Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Hall Capital Management Co Inc sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $56.65 and $64.55, with an estimated average price of $60.29.



