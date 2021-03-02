Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Buys Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc, PROG Holdings Inc, Ameris Bancorp, Sells Performance Food Group Co, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc, Builders FirstSource Inc

Plano, TX, based Investment company Hillcrest Asset Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc, PROG Holdings Inc, Ameris Bancorp, La-Z-Boy Inc, CareTrust REIT Inc, sells Performance Food Group Co, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc, Builders FirstSource Inc, South State Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC. As of 2020Q4, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC owns 60 stocks with a total value of $736 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SPB, PRG, ABCB, LZB, CTRE, HI,
- Reduced Positions: RHP, BLDR, SF,
- Sold Out: PFGC, SSB,
These are the top 5 holdings of Hillcrest Asset Management LLC
- Select Medical Holdings Corp (SEM) - 649,329 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%
- Diodes Inc (DIOD) - 246,100 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%
- Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB) - 213,409 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Stifel Financial Corp (SF) - 322,614 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.28%
- The Timken Co (TKR) - 206,187 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%
Hillcrest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.87 and $78.98, with an estimated average price of $65.71. The stock is now traded at around $80.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 213,409 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: PROG Holdings Inc (PRG)
Hillcrest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in PROG Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.29 and $59.45, with an estimated average price of $51.64. The stock is now traded at around $48.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 247,805 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)
Hillcrest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Ameris Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $23.82 and $39.2, with an estimated average price of $32.52. The stock is now traded at around $48.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 301,645 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: La-Z-Boy Inc (LZB)
Hillcrest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in La-Z-Boy Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.62 and $41.46, with an estimated average price of $37.11. The stock is now traded at around $41.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 283,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: CareTrust REIT Inc (CTRE)
Hillcrest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in CareTrust REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.89 and $23.49, with an estimated average price of $19.71. The stock is now traded at around $22.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 487,491 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Hillenbrand Inc (HI)
Hillcrest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Hillenbrand Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.95 and $39.8, with an estimated average price of $34.61. The stock is now traded at around $47.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 264,609 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Performance Food Group Co (PFGC)
Hillcrest Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Performance Food Group Co. The sale prices were between $32.33 and $48.21, with an estimated average price of $42.24.Sold Out: South State Corp (SSB)
Hillcrest Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in South State Corp. The sale prices were between $49.28 and $75.63, with an estimated average price of $65.98.
