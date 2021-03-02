>
Rezolute to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in March

March 02, 2021 | About: NAS:RZLT -5.34%

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolute, Inc. (Nasdaq: RZLT), today announced that Nevan Charles Elam, the Company’s CEO and Founder, will be presenting at the following upcoming investor conferences:

Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference (Virtual)
Date:
Time:
Presenter:		Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021
4:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Nevan Elam, CEO & Founder
Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference (Virtual)
Date:
Time:
Presenter:		Tuesday, March 16th, 2021
2:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Nevan Elam, CEO & Founder

Webcasts of the presentations can be accessed through the respective conference portals. If you are interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting at either conference, please contact your bank conference representative or Corey Davis at LifeSci Advisors, LLC.

About Rezolute, Inc.
Rezolute is advancing targeted therapies for rare, metabolic, and life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate, RZ358, is in Phase 2b development as a potential treatment for congenital hyperinsulinism (HI), a rare pediatric endocrine disorder. Its pipeline also includes RZ402, an orally available plasma kallikrein inhibitor in Phase 1 development as a potential treatment for diabetic macular edema. For more information, visit www.rezolutebio.com or follow us on Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements
This release, like many written and oral communications presented by Rezolute, Inc. and our authorized officers, may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding our prospective performance and strategies within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are including this statement for purposes of said safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies, and expectations of the Company, are generally identified by use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "seek," "strive," "try," or future or conditional verbs such as "could," "may," "should," "will," "would," or similar expressions. Our ability to predict results or the actual effects of our plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from anticipated results. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Except as required by applicable law or regulation, Rezolute undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which such statements were made.

Media Contact
Amy Jobe, Ph.D.
LifeSci Communications
+1 315 879 8192
[email protected]

Investor Contact
Corey Davis, Ph.D.
LifeSci Advisors
+1 212 915 2577
[email protected]




