MannKind Corporation to Participate in H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD), a company focused on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for patients with endocrine and orphan lung diseases, announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Michael Castagna, PharmD, will present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference which will be available on demand starting on March 9, 2021 at 7:00 am (ET). Interested parties can access a link to the on demand webcast of the presentation from the Events & Presentations section of the Company's website at http://www.mannkindcorp.com. The webcast replay will remain available for 14 days following the live presentation.

About MannKind Corporation

