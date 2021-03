Mario Gabelli Comments on Honeywell International

operates as a diversified technology company with highly engineered products, including turbine propulsion engines, auxiliary power units, aircraft brake pads, environmental control systems, engine controls, communications and navigation systems, sensors, building automation, catalysts and absorbents and process technology for the petrochemical and refining industries and warehouse automation equipment and software. One of the key drivers of HON's growth is acquisitions that increase the company's growth profile globally, creating both organic and inorganic opportunities.

Honeywell International Inc. (2.0% of net assets as of December 31, 2020) ( NYSE:HON ) (HON – $212.70 – NYSE)From Mario Gabelli Portfolio )'s Gabelli Value 25 Fund fourth-quarter 2020 shareholder letter.