Mario Gabelli Comments on Madison Square Garden Sports

, owner of the New York Knicks basketball team and the New York Rangers hockey team, is one the few ways for the public to access the positive dynamics of sports franchises. The company's predecessor was originally spun-off from Cablevision in 2010 and subsequently separated into a regional sports networks as MSG Networks and then its venue and entertainment businesses via Madison Square Garden Entertainment. Although the company has been negatively impacted by a shortened season and lack of live fans due to COVID-19, the value of the teams has been growing along with the global popularity of basketball.

Trades, From Mario Gabelli Portfolio )'s Gabelli Value 25 Fund fourth-quarter 2020 shareholder

Madison Square Garden Sports Co. (3.1%) ( NYSE:MSGS ) (MSGS – $ 184.10 – NYSE)