Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) President and CEO Matthew P Flake Sold $897,559 of Shares

President and CEO of Q2 Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Matthew P Flake (insider trades) sold 7,333 shares of QTWO on 02/26/2021 at an average price of $122.4 a share. The total sale was $897,559.

Q2 Holdings Inc is a provider of secure, cloud-based virtual banking solutions. It enables regional and community financial institutions to deliver a range of virtual banking services. Q2 Holdings Inc has a market cap of $6.75 billion; its shares were traded at around $121.430000 with and P/S ratio of 15.70. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Q2 Holdings Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Matthew P Flake sold 18,750 shares of QTWO stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $135.16. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.16% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of QTWO stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $134.86. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.96% since.

COO John E Breeden sold 2,738 shares of QTWO stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $135. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.05% since.

SVP, General Counsel Barry G Benton sold 2,530 shares of QTWO stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $134.97. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.03% since.

