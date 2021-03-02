Wex Inc (WEX) CFO Roberto Simon Sold $6.3 million of Shares

CFO of Wex Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Roberto Simon (insider trades) sold 29,653 shares of WEX on 03/01/2021 at an average price of $211.93 a share. The total sale was $6.3 million.

WEX Inc is a provider of corporate payment solutions. It operates through Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. WEX Inc has a market cap of $9.49 billion; its shares were traded at around $215.020000 with and P/S ratio of 6.04. WEX Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 8.40% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated WEX Inc the business predictability rank of 4-star. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with WEX Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Legal Officer Hilary A Rapkin sold 25,258 shares of WEX stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $210. The price of the stock has increased by 2.39% since.

President, Global Fleet Scott Robert Phillips sold 76,609 shares of WEX stock on 02/26/2021 at the average price of $209.53. The price of the stock has increased by 2.62% since.

Chief Human Resources Officer Melanie J Tinto sold 562 shares of WEX stock on 02/26/2021 at the average price of $215.29. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.13% since.

