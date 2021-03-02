Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (SSD) CFO Brian J Magstadt Sold $699,160 of Shares

CFO of Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Brian J Magstadt (insider trades) sold 7,000 shares of SSD on 03/01/2021 at an average price of $99.88 a share. The total sale was $699,160.

Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc through its subsidiary designs, engineers and manufactures wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and pre-fabricated shearwalls and concrete construction products. Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc has a market cap of $4.25 billion; its shares were traded at around $98.170000 with a P/E ratio of 22.98 and P/S ratio of 3.41. The dividend yield of Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc stocks is 0.94%. Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 12.80% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc the business predictability rank of 4-star.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Brian J Magstadt sold 7,000 shares of SSD stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $99.88. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.71% since.

CFO Brian J Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of SSD stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $93.11. The price of the stock has increased by 5.43% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO Michael Olosky bought 500 shares of SSD stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $99.7. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.53% since.

Director Michael A Bless sold 3,250 shares of SSD stock on 02/12/2021 at the average price of $94.15. The price of the stock has increased by 4.27% since.

