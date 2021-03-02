>
Valmont Industries Inc (VMI) President and CEO Stephen G Kaniewski Sold $4.2 million of Shares

March 02, 2021 | About: VMI -1.54%

President and CEO of Valmont Industries Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Stephen G Kaniewski (insider trades) sold 17,539 shares of VMI on 02/26/2021 at an average price of $236.86 a share. The total sale was $4.2 million.

Valmont Industries Inc is a producer of fabricated metal products, steel, irrigation systems, and other components. Valmont Industries Inc has a market cap of $5.11 billion; its shares were traded at around $240.850000 with a P/E ratio of 36.66 and P/S ratio of 1.79. The dividend yield of Valmont Industries Inc stocks is 0.74%. Valmont Industries Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 1.20% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Valmont Industries Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Stephen G Kaniewski sold 17,539 shares of VMI stock on 02/26/2021 at the average price of $236.86. The price of the stock has increased by 1.68% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Mogens C Bay sold 4,900 shares of VMI stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $235.09. The price of the stock has increased by 2.45% since.
  • Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 935 shares of VMI stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $227.51. The price of the stock has increased by 5.86% since.
  • Director Mogens C Bay sold 40,100 shares of VMI stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $231.88. The price of the stock has increased by 3.87% since.
  • SVP, Human Resources Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 143 shares of VMI stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $224.7. The price of the stock has increased by 7.19% since.

For the complete insider trading history of VMI, click here

