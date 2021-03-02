Leucadia National Buys Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc, Sells Lions Gate Entertainment Corp, Cresud SACIF y A, Lonestar Resources US Inc

Investment company Leucadia National (Current Portfolio) buys Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc, sells Lions Gate Entertainment Corp, Cresud SACIF y A, Lonestar Resources US Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Leucadia National. As of 2020Q4, Leucadia National owns 7 stocks with a total value of $194 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) - 5,262,189 shares, 30.87% of the total portfolio.
- Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (LGF.A) - 3,725,000 shares, 21.79% of the total portfolio.
- Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc (GNOG.WS) - 2,941,666 shares, 13.62% of the total portfolio.
- Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc (GNOG) - 1,271,875 shares, 12.89% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (LGF.B) - 2,000,000 shares, 10.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.01%
Leucadia National initiated holding in Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.7 and $22.55, with an estimated average price of $21.13. The stock is now traded at around $16.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.89%. The holding were 1,271,875 shares as of 2020-12-31. Sold Out: Cresud SACIF y A (CRESY)
Leucadia National sold out a holding in Cresud SACIF y A. The sale prices were between $2.87 and $4.79, with an estimated average price of $3.66. Sold Out: Lonestar Resources US Inc (LONEQ)
Leucadia National sold out a holding in Lonestar Resources US Inc. The sale prices were between $0.04 and $0.31, with an estimated average price of $0.09. Reduced: Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (LGF.B)
Leucadia National reduced to a holding in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp by 37.01%. The sale prices were between $6.27 and $10.38, with an estimated average price of $8.3. The stock is now traded at around $13.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -7.28%. Leucadia National still held 2,000,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.
