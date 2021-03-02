Summit Wireless Technologies to Host Fourth Quarter Update Conference Call on March 12th

[url="]Summit+Wireless+Technologies%2C+Inc.[/url] (NASDAQ: WISA), a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems and founding member of the WiSA Association, announced management will hold a call to provide a business update including its fourth quarter results at 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET on Friday, March 12, 2021.Shareholders and interested participants may listen to a live broadcast of the conference call by dialing 877-423-9813 or 201-689-8573 and referencing code 13716790approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time. To bypass the operator and receive a call rather than dialing in, please use the following [url="]link[/url] approximately 15 minutes prior to the call. A live webcast of the call and accompanying slide presentation will be on the investor relations section of the company’s website at [url="]ir.summitwireless.com[/url] and available for approximately one year. An audio archive can be accessed for one week by dialing 844-512-2921 or 412-317-6671 and entering conference ID 13716790.Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) is a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems. Working with leading CE brands and manufacturers such as Harman International, a division of Samsung, LG Electronics, Klipsch, Bang & Olufsen, Xbox, a subsidiary of Microsoft, and others, Summit Wireless delivers seamless, dynamic audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. Summit Wireless is a founding member of WiSA, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association and works in joint partnership to champion the most reliable interoperability standards across the audio industry. Summit Wireless is headquartered in San Jose, CA with sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. For more information, please visit: [url="]www.summitwireless.com[/url].© 2020 Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. Summit Wireless Technologies and the Summit Wireless logo are trademarks of Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc.

