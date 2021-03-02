Have You Lost Money Investing In Velodyne Lidar, Inc. Securities? – Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Class Action Investigation On Behalf Of VLDR Investors Who Have Suffered Losses Greater Than $100,000

PHILADELPHIA, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of investors of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (“Velodyne” or the “Company”) ( VLDR) to determine whether the Company engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.



A class action lawsuit has been filed in United States District Court, Northern District of California, on behalf of investors who purchased, or otherwise acquired, Velodyne securities between November 9, 2020 and February 19, 2021 (the “Class Period”).

INVESTORS WHO PURCHASED, OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRED, VELODYNE SECURITIES DURING THE CLASS PERIOD AND SUFFERED LOSSES GREATER THAN $100,000

According to the class action complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Velodyne Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. According to the complaint, the Velodyne Defendants failed to disclose to investors that (1) certain of Velodyne’s directors had failed to operate with respect, honesty, integrity, and candor in their dealings with the Company’s officers and directors; (2) the Company was investigating the foregoing matters; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Velodyne Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.

