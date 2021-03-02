>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

QuantumScape Corporation Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm

March 02, 2021 | About: QS -4.85%

Investors with losses are encouraged to contact the firm before March 8, 2021; click here to submit trade information

LOS ANGELES, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of QuantumScape Corporation (: QS) investors that acquired shares between November 27, 2020 and December 31, 2020.. Investors have until March 8, 2021 to seek an active role in this litigation.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, to determine eligibility to participate in this action, by phone 310-692-8883 or email, or click here to join the case.

It is alleged in the complaint that QuantumScape made misleading and/or false statements and/or failed to disclose that QuantumScape’s purported success in relation to its solid-state battery power, battery life, and energy density was overstated significantly and it is unlikely that QuantumScape would be able to scale its technology to the multi-layer cell necessary to power electric vehicles.

An article was published on January 4, 2021 on Seeking Alpha which argued that QuantumScape’s solid-state batteries are “completely unacceptable for real world field electric vehicles.” Specifically, the article stated that the battery’s power “will only last for 260 cycles or about 75,000 miles of aggressive driving.” As solid-state batteries are temperature sensitive, “the power and cycle tests at 30 and 45 degrees above would have been significantly worse if run even a few degrees lower.” QuantumScape’s stock price fell $34.49 on this news, or approximately 40.84%, to close at $49.96 per share on January 4, 2021.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 8, 2021.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
[email protected]
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising

ti?nf=ODE4MzE0MSM0MDQ0OTkzIzIxOTU1Mjc=
7ce795e3-f0e0-4193-a3e9-60014cb9a8b8

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)