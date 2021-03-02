>
Chipotle Mexican Grill To Announce First Quarter 2021 Results On April 21, 2021

March 02, 2021 | About: NYSE:CMG -0.63%

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) will host a conference call to discuss first quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 4:30 PM Eastern time.

A press release with first quarter 2021 financial results will be issued at approximately 4:10 PM Eastern time on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.

Participants can join the conference by dialing 1-888-317-6003 and will be prompted to enter the code 5215022. International callers can dial 1-412-317-6061 and will be prompted to enter the code 5215022.

The call will also be webcast live from the Company's website on the investor relations page at ir.chipotle.com and registration is available at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1894/40184. An archived webcast will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call.

ABOUT CHIPOTLE
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had over 2,750 restaurants as of December 31, 2020, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. With nearly 88,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. Steve Ells, founder, first opened Chipotle with a single restaurant in Denver, Colorado in 1993. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM.

