Nordstrom Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings

SEATTLE, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) today reported earnings per diluted share for the fourth quarter ended January 30, 2021 of $0.21, which reflected an income tax benefit related to the CARES Act. Net sales decreased 20 percent, which improved sequentially by 600 basis points relative to the third quarter, after adjusting for a shift of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Overall trends improved sequentially throughout the quarter, with continued momentum exiting the year. Fourth quarter sales reflected broad-based improvement across the Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack brands both in stores and online. Digital represented 54 percent of total sales, compared with 35 percent for the same period last year. Enabled by Nordstrom's market strategy to expand merchandise selection by four times on average with faster delivery, top 10 markets continued to outperform the Company average by 200 basis points.

The Company continued to benefit from strengthening its financial flexibility early in the pandemic, delivering earnings before interest and taxes of $30 million and operating cash flow of $88 million in the fourth quarter.

Heading into the holidays, the Company increased its receipt plans but experienced delays in inventory flow, resulting in higher inventory levels exiting the year. Most of the inventory overage reflected current receipts and non-seasonal merchandise. The Company is taking actions to significantly reduce inventory levels in first quarter 2021 and be fully repositioned in the second quarter.

"We're proud of our team's efforts to generate another quarter of improved sales trends and positive operating cash flow in what remains an uncertain environment. Heading into 2021, we're taking steps to improve our inventory position," said Erik Nordstrom, chief executive officer of Nordstrom, Inc.

"Over the quarter, we successfully scaled capabilities across both of our powerful brands — Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack. As we execute our long-term growth strategy to get closer to our customers than ever before, we're confident in our ability to unlock the full potential of our digital-first platform to gain market share and drive profitable growth."

The direct link to the Company's fourth quarter earnings press release is here . Complete quarterly financial results can be found in the investor relations section of Nordstrom's website at investor.nordstrom.com/financial-information/quarterly-results .

ABOUT NORDSTROM

Nordstrom, Inc. is a leading fashion retailer based in the U.S. Founded in 1901 as a shoe store in Seattle, today Nordstrom operates 358 stores in the U.S. and Canada, including 100 Nordstrom stores; 249 Nordstrom Rack stores; two clearance stores; and seven Nordstrom Local service hubs. Additionally, customers are served online through Nordstrom.com , Nordstrom.ca , Nordstromrack.com , HauteLook.com and TrunkClub.com. Nordstrom, Inc.'s common stock is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol JWN.

