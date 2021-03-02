>
Federated Hermes, Inc.'s CEO to participate in RBC Capital Markets Global Financials Conference

March 02, 2021

PR Newswire

PITTSBURGH, March 2, 2021

PITTSBURGH, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI), a global leader in active, responsible investing, today announced that President and CEO J. Christopher Donahue is scheduled to participate in a virtual moderated discussion at the 2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Financials Conference from approximately 2 to 2:30 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

Investors and other interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the presentation via FederatedHermes.com. To listen to the live presentation online, go to the Investor Relations section of the website and the Analyst Information tab at least 15 minutes prior to register and join the call. A replay will be available on this site for seven days.

Federated Hermes, Inc. is a leading global investment manager with $619.4 billion in assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2020. Guided by our conviction that responsible investing is the best way to create wealth over the long term, our investment solutions span 163 equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies and a range of separately managed account strategies. Providing world-class active investment management and engagement services to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries, our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes' more than 1,900 employees include those in London, New York, Boston and offices worldwide. For more information, visit FederatedHermes.com.

###

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/federated-hermes-incs-ceo-to-participate-in-rbc-capital-markets-global-financials-conference-301239036.html

SOURCE Federated Hermes, Inc.


