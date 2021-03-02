>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Goodrich Petroleum To Participate At Upcoming Events

March 02, 2021 | About: AMEX:GDP +0.92%

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, March 2, 2021

HOUSTON, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSE American: GDP) (the "Company") today announced that the Company's management team will be participating at the following events.

(PRNewsfoto/Goodrich Petroleum Corporation)

Energy Prospectus Group – Webinar
Date/Time: March 12, 2021 @ 10:00 am CT
Link to view: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_KMed47FDQkW0ZBn6LVOuTQ

Virtual 33rd Annual ROTH Conference
Conference Dates: March 15-17, 2021

Virtual Scotia Howard Weil 49th Annual Energy Conference
Conference Dates: March 23-24, 2021

EnerCom Dallas 2021 (Virtual)
Conference Dates: April 6–7, 2021

A copy of the latest corporate presentation will be available on the Company's website at http://goodrichpetroleumcorp.investorroom.com/presentations.

Goodrich Petroleum is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company listed on the NYSE American under the symbol "GDP".

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goodrich-petroleum-to-participate-at-upcoming-events-301238971.html

SOURCE Goodrich Petroleum Corporation


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)