Digital Turbine Announces Acquisition of Triapodi Ltd. (d/b/a Appreciate), a Programmatic Demand Side Platform ("DSP") Company

AUSTIN, Texas, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Turbine, Inc. (Nasdaq: APPS) announced today that it has acquired all of the capital stock of Triapodi Ltd. (d/b/a Appreciate), a programmatic mobile advertising DSP company headquartered in Israel. Appreciate's platform collaborates closely with mobile measurement partners ("MMP"s), exchanges, advertisers and other partners to programmatically provide a transparent ecosystem designed to optimize user-acquisition and ROI for the mobile marketers utilizing its platform. Appreciate currently runs approximately 60 billion daily auctions on its platform.

The acquisition of Appreciate is fully consistent with Digital Turbine's expressed strategy to provide a comprehensive media and advertising solution for our operator and OEM partners while enriching the mobile experience for end users by delivering highly relevant content to their fingertips.

Total consideration paid for the Appreciate acquisition was $22.5 million in cash. Digital Turbine also agreed to provide $6.0 million in performance and retention bonuses to the founders and certain other employees of Appreciate.

"We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of Appreciate and welcome their technology talent to the Digital Turbine team," said Bill Stone, CEO of Digital Turbine. "Digital Turbine has already been actively working with Appreciate and has attained highly successful results, particularly with respect to the scaling of our Single-Tap functionality. The acquisition of Appreciate delivers valuable deep ad-tech and algorithmic expertise to help Digital Turbine execute on its broader, longer-term vision. Adding Appreciate would also be highly synergistic with the business of AdColony, with respect to which we recently entered into a definitive purchase agreement. Appreciate and AdColony already work together, and there are numerous revenue synergies between the companies to further leverage each other's strengths.

"We are excited to be part of the Digital Turbine team," said Amir Maor, CEO and Co-Founder of Appreciate. "Deploying our technology expertise across Digital Turbine's global scale and reach will further benefit partners and advertisers that are a part of the combined company's platform. Our initial results with Digital Turbine's unique Single-Tap capabilities have been highly encouraging, and we eagerly look forward to ramping those efforts to even greater scale."

About Digital Turbine, Inc.

Digital Turbine simplifies content discovery and delivers relevant content directly to consumer devices. The Company's on-demand media platform powers frictionless app and content discovery, user acquisition and engagement, operational efficiency and monetization opportunities. Digital Turbine's technology platform has been adopted by more than 40 mobile operators and OEMs worldwide, and has delivered more than three billion app preloads for tens of thousands of advertising campaigns. The Company is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with global offices in Arlington, Durham, Mumbai, San Francisco, Singapore and Tel Aviv. For additional information visit www.digitalturbine.com.

