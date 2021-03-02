Federal Realty Investment Trust to Present at Citi 2021 Virtual Global Property CEO Conference

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:NYSE:FRT) announced today that Donald C. Wood, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Citi 2021 Virtual Global Property CEO Conference on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 from 8:15 AM ET to 8:50 AM ET.

Event: Federal Realty Investment Trust Presentation at the Citi 2021 Virtual Global Property CEO Conference

When: 8:15 AM ET, Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Live Webcast: Federal Realty Citi Global Property CEO Presentation or under the Investors tab at www.federalrealty.com

A replay of the webcast will be available on Federal Realty's website at www.federalrealty.com through March 10, 2022.

About Federal Realty

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 101 properties include approximately 2,800 tenants, in 23 million square feet, and approximately 2,900 residential units.

Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 53 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT. For additional information about Federal Realty and its properties, visit www.federalrealty.com .

Inquiries:

Leah Andress Brady

Investor Relations Senior Manager

301.998.8265

[email protected]

