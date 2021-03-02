Palo Alto Networks Completes Acquisition of Bridgecrew

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, announced that it has completed its acquisition of Bridgecrew, a developer-first cloud security company. The acquisition will enable "shift left" security, with Prisma® Cloud becoming the first cloud security platform to deliver security across the full application lifecycle.

"We are excited to welcome Bridgecrew to the Palo Alto Networks family," said Nikesh Arora, chairman and CEO of Palo Alto Networks. "They are a pioneer in the emerging space of 'shift left' cloud security, with a widely adopted and trusted security platform for the developer community. We look forward to working together to help organizations embed security in the foundation of their cloud infrastructure, bridging the gap between developer and CISO."

Prisma Cloud, the industry's only comprehensive Cloud Native Security Platform (CNSP), delivers hybrid and multi-cloud security to more than 2,000 customers, including nearly three-quarters of the Fortune 100. With the addition of Bridgecrew's platform, Palo Alto Networks will enable Prisma Cloud to provide developers with security assessment and enforcement capabilities throughout the DevOps process. Once integrated, Prisma Cloud will offer a single platform for developers and DevOps teams to secure their cloud native applications and infrastructure throughout the software development lifecycle, while giving security teams visibility into security posture at every stage, from build to deploy to run.

Bridgecrew's open-source infrastructure as code (IaC) scanner, Checkov, has gained significant early traction with developers, surpassing 1 million downloads in 2020 — its first full year of availability. Palo Alto Networks recognizes the value of the community that built Checkov and will accelerate its investment in this open-source community as a top priority for Prisma Cloud. Palo Alto Networks will build on Bridgecrew's platform innovations with enhanced capabilities, including adding new frameworks, expanding the number of checks and increasing the depth of coverage.

Bridgecrew co-founders, Idan Tendler, Barak Schoster and Guy Eisenkot, and their teams have joined Palo Alto Networks. Palo Alto Networks paid approximately $156 million in cash, excluding the value of replacement equity awards to acquire Bridgecrew.

