CenterPoint Energy Resources Corp. announces closing of $1.7 billion offering of senior notes

HOUSTON, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CenterPoint Energy Resources Corp. (CERC), an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP), today announced the closing of its offering and sale of $1.7 billion of senior notes comprised of $1.0 billion of floating rate senior notes due 2023 and $700 million of 0.70% senior notes due 2023. The net proceeds from the offering will be used for general corporate purposes, including to fund working capital.

J.P. Morgan, MUFG, US Bancorp and Wells Fargo Securities served as representatives and joint bookrunners. Drexel Hamilton, a service-disabled, veteran-owned business enterprise, served as co-manager.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of any offer to buy, any securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offering would be unlawful.

This news release includes forward-looking statements. Actual events and results may differ materially from those projected. The statements in this news release regarding the use of proceeds from the offering and other statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect actual results include (1) the impact of COVID-19, (2) financial market conditions, (3) general economic conditions, (4) the timing and impact of future regulatory and legislative decisions, (5) effects of competition, (6) weather variations, (7) changes in business plans and (8) other factors discussed in CERC's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and CERC's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. A written prospectus may be obtained by visiting EDGAR on the SEC Website at https://www.sec.gov/.

As the only investor owned electric and gas utility based in Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) is an energy delivery company with electric transmission and distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution operations that serve more than 7 million metered customers in Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned approximately $33 billion in assets and also owned 53.7 percent of the common units representing limited partner interests in Enable Midstream Partners, LP, a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns, operates and develops strategically located natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. With approximately 9,500 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years.

