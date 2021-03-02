Navistar Stockholders Approve Acquisition by TRATON

LISLE, Ill., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Navistar International Corporation ("Navistar") (NYSE: NAV), a leading U.S. truck maker, announced that, at its annual meeting of stockholders held today, stockholders approved TRATON's proposal to acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Navistar at a price of USD 44.50 per share in cash. The transaction remains subject to regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Navistar continues to expect that the transaction will be completed in mid-2021.

Navistar stockholders also voted at the meeting to approve all other proposals, including two non-binding proposals regarding executive compensation arrangements, the election of Navistar directors, and the ratification of Navistar's independent registered public accounting firm.

Navistar will file the final vote results for the annual meeting with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on a form 8-K.

About Navistar

Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) is a holding company whose subsidiaries and affiliates produce International® brand commercial trucks, proprietary diesel engines, and IC Bus® brand school and commercial buses. An affiliate also provides truck and diesel engine service parts. Another affiliate offers financing services. Additional information is available at www.Navistar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

