Hyzon Motors Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Cowen Mobility Disruption Virtual Summit on March 10, 2021

Bank of America Global Industrials Conference on March 18, 2021

Evercore ISI EV/New Energy Day Virtual Conference, March 23, 2021

Colliers Spring Alternative Transportation Virtual Conference, March 26, 2021

Coker Palmer Virtual Bus Tour, March 29, 2021

Hyzon's most recent presentation will be made available on the Investors section of its website, at www.hyzonmotors.com.

As announced previously, Hyzon plans to go public through a merger with Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: DCRB, DCRBW, DCRBU), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). The combination is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021.

About Hyzon Motors Inc.

Headquartered in Rochester, NY and with operations in Europe, Singapore, Australia and China, Hyzon is a leader in hydrogen mobility. Hyzon is led by co-founders George Gu, Craig Knight and Gary Robb and is a pure-play hydrogen mobility company with an exclusive focus on hydrogen in the commercial vehicle market. Utilizing its proven and proprietary hydrogen fuel cell technology, Hyzon aims to produce zero-emission heavy duty trucks and buses for customers in North America, Europe, and across the world. The company is contributing to the escalating adoption of hydrogen vehicles through its demonstrated technology advantage, leading fuel cell performance and history of rapid innovation. Visit www.hyzonmotors.com

