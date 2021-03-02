Herman Miller Introduces its 'Most Sustainable Textile Collection Yet'

ZEELAND, Mich., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, global design manufacturer Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) announced the introduction of a new sustainable textile collection including fabric made from all recycled and ocean-bound plastic materials and an industry-leading 100% post-consumer biodegradable polyester*.

The collection, known as Revenio, focuses on using the latest sustainable textile innovations to alleviate global waste, without sacrificing aesthetics, performance, or longevity.

For every yard in the Revenio collection, 7-15 bottles of plastic are diverted from the ocean. Annually, the Revenio Collection will divert an estimated equivalent of 4.6 million or approximately 37,000 pounds of discarded plastic bottles – 1.37 million of those bottles will be collected in vulnerable coastline cities, where they will be intercepted before reaching the ocean.

"This is our most sustainable textile collection yet," said Elaine Gerbers, Director of Materials at Herman Miller. "This new collection amplifies our commitment to creating a circular economy through the use of environmentally mindful materials. By utilizing 100% recycled content and introducing ocean-bound plastic, we are diverting plastic from the landfill and our waterways and giving them new life in these beautiful new textiles. Additionally, our new biodegradable textile reduces the environmental impact at the end of a product's life."

The industry-leading 100% post-consumer biodegradable polyester can decompose in landfills and wastewater conditions at a rate similar to that of natural fibers (tested under ASTM D5511). This is achieved through the addition of a biocatalyst in the yarn extrusion process that enables anaerobic digestion in landfill and wastewater treatment conditions. In addition, these polyester fabrics can also be recycled and reused as raw materials for future generations of polyester fabrics.

Herman Miller joined NextWave® Plastics as a founding member in 2018 and has been working to incorporate ocean-bound plastic in its solutions. Convened by Lonely Whale, NextWave is a collaborative and open-source initiative convening leading multinational companies to develop the first global network of ocean-bound plastic supply chains.

"Herman Miller was foundational to the creation of NextWave Plastics and since 2017 has been a driving force in our collective work to turn off the tap on plastic pollution," said Dune Ives, CEO of Lonely Whale. "This milestone launch is a story about perseverance and an ongoing commitment to open-source collaboration that makes a tangible impact for our ocean. Each year, over 8 million metric tons of plastic enters the ocean. If no action is taken, the amount of plastic going into the sea every year could triple in the next 20 years. Herman Miller, and all the NextWave Plastics members, are taking the action needed to keep plastic in the economy and out of the ocean."

The Revenio Collection is currently made up of four textiles and will be available on Herman Miller seating and workspace solutions such as the Sayl Chair, Eames Molded Plywood Lounge and Dining Chairs, and Canvas Office Landscape. The textiles will also be offered on products from Herman Miller Group brands, Geiger and naughtone.

They will be available to order starting March 1, 2021, in North America. Additional textiles with ocean-bound plastic and details around global distribution will be announced at a later date.

Inside the Revenio Collection:

Terra

Terra is the industry's leading 100% post-consumer recycled biodegradable* polyester, and displays a curated neutral palette highlighting linearity and earth tones echoing the material's sustainable composition.

Scatter

With saturated colors and dark organic flecks, Scatter is a sustainable textile reminiscent of the intricacy and interest of recycled paper. Each yard of Scatter diverts nine plastic bottles from reaching our oceans.

Mellow

A sustainable, comfortable solution with softly tinted, tonal contrast in a cooling palette, is reflective of the material's eco-friendly origin. Each yard of Mellow diverts seven plastic bottles from reaching our oceans.

Crepe

A timeless favorite, Crepe, is now offered with ocean bound plastic content. The signature organic texture is created from the random nature of the weaving technique. Each yard of fabric diverts 15 plastic bottles from reaching our oceans.

*Rate and extent of biodegradation into elements found in nature is 91% after 1,278 days under ASTM D5511 (Anaerobic Biodegradation of Plastic Materials Under High Solids Anaerobic Digestion Conditions). Test completed with same component (PET) polyester and biocatalyst additive. No evidence of further degradation.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller is a globally recognized leader in design. Since its inception in 1905, the company's innovative, problem-solving designs and furnishings have inspired the best in people wherever they live, work, learn, heal, and play. In 2018, Herman Miller created Herman Miller Group, a purposefully selected, complementary family of brands that includes Colebrook Bosson Saunders, Design Within Reach, Geiger, HAY, Maars Living Walls, Maharam, naughtone, and Nemschoff. Guided by a shared purpose—design for the good of humankind—Herman Miller Group shapes places that matter for customers while contributing to a more equitable and sustainable future for all. For more information visit www.hermanmiller.com/about-us.

About NextWave Plastics

NextWave Plastics is an industry-led, open-source collaboration among leading technology companies and consumer brands to develop the first global network of ocean-bound plastics supply chains. Convened by Lonely Whale, this consortium aims to keep plastic in our economy and out of the ocean and has committed to preventing 25,000 tons of plastic waste from entering the oceans by 2025 across countries most impacted by plastic pollution. Members include Dell Technologies, Bureo, CPI Card Group, Herman Miller, HP Inc, Humanscale, IKEA, Interface, Solgaard, and Trek Bicycle. In 2021, Lonely Whale (and NextWave) joined the Global Plastic Action Partnership (GPAP) , the World Economic Forum's platform for advancing progress in the fight against plastic waste and pollution, as well as transitioning governments, businesses and society towards a sustainable, circular economy for plastics. To learn more, visit www.nextwaveplastics.org, follow along on Twitter at @NxtWavePlastics, or connect on LinkedIn.

