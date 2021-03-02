>
Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (LBRT) CFO Michael Stock Sold $521,590 of Shares

March 02, 2021 | About: LBRT -4.03%

CFO of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael Stock (insider trades) sold 43,000 shares of LBRT on 03/01/2021 at an average price of $12.13 a share. The total sale was $521,590.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc is a provider of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas E&P companies in North America. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc has a market cap of $2.18 billion; its shares were traded at around $12.160000 with and P/S ratio of 1.24. The dividend yield of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc stocks is 0.40%. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman of the Board & CEO Christopher A Wright sold 877 shares of LBRT stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $12.33. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.38% since.
  • Chairman of the Board & CEO Christopher A Wright sold 9,123 shares of LBRT stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $12.06. The price of the stock has increased by 0.83% since.
  • Chairman of the Board & CEO Christopher A Wright sold 1,900 shares of LBRT stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $10.35. The price of the stock has increased by 17.49% since.
  • Chairman of the Board & CEO Christopher A Wright sold 28,100 shares of LBRT stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $11.1. The price of the stock has increased by 9.55% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of LBRT stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $12.13. The price of the stock has increased by 0.25% since.
  • CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of LBRT stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $11.84. The price of the stock has increased by 2.7% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • President Ron Gusek sold 25,000 shares of LBRT stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $12.39. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.86% since.
  • President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of LBRT stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $11.3. The price of the stock has increased by 7.61% since.
  • Director, 10% Owner Energy Part Riverstone/carlyle sold 8,700,000 shares of LBRT stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $11.24. The price of the stock has increased by 8.19% since.

