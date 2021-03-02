>
Novavax Inc (NVAX) EVP, Chief Legal Officer John A Herrmann Iii Sold $652,765 of Shares

March 02, 2021 | About: NVAX -14.27%

EVP, Chief Legal Officer of Novavax Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John A Herrmann Iii (insider trades) sold 2,895 shares of NVAX on 02/26/2021 at an average price of $225.48 a share. The total sale was $652,765.

Novavax Inc is a clinical-stage vaccine company. It is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. Novavax Inc has a market cap of $13.85 billion; its shares were traded at around $205.990000 with and P/S ratio of 58.07. Novavax Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 8.80% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Novavax Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP, Chief Legal Officer John A Herrmann Iii sold 2,895 shares of NVAX stock on 02/26/2021 at the average price of $225.48. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.64% since.
  • President, R&D Gregory M Glenn sold 2,434 shares of NVAX stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $269.57. The price of the stock has decreased by 23.59% since.
  • President, R&D Gregory M Glenn sold 5,712 shares of NVAX stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $282.71. The price of the stock has decreased by 27.14% since.
  • EVP, Chief Commercial Officer John Trizzino sold 3,216 shares of NVAX stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $292.51. The price of the stock has decreased by 29.58% since.
  • EVP, Chief Legal Officer John A Herrmann Iii sold 15,022 shares of NVAX stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $241.5. The price of the stock has decreased by 14.7% since.

