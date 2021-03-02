>
Articles 

Everi Holdings Inc (EVRI) CEO Michael D Rumbolz Sold $630,400 of Shares

March 02, 2021 | About: EVRI -1.2%

CEO of Everi Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael D Rumbolz (insider trades) sold 40,000 shares of EVRI on 03/02/2021 at an average price of $15.76 a share. The total sale was $630,400.

Everi Holdings Inc is engaged in providing video and mechanical reel gaming content and technology solutions, integrated gaming payments solutions and compliance and efficiency software. Everi Holdings Inc has a market cap of $1.35 billion; its shares were traded at around $15.700000 with and P/S ratio of 3.25. Everi Holdings Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 15.40% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with Everi Holdings Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Michael D Rumbolz sold 40,000 shares of EVRI stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $15.76. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.38% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • SVP, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 4,959 shares of EVRI stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $15.8. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.63% since.
  • President & COO Randy L Taylor sold 16,875 shares of EVRI stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $15.76. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.38% since.
  • Director Geoffrey P Judge sold 40,000 shares of EVRI stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $15.29. The price of the stock has increased by 2.68% since.

For the complete insider trading history of EVRI, click here

.

