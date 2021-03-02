Evo Payments Inc (EVOP) CEO James G Kelly Sold $631,000 of Shares

CEO of Evo Payments Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) James G Kelly (insider trades) sold 25,000 shares of EVOP on 03/02/2021 at an average price of $25.24 a share. The total sale was $631,000.

EVO Payments Inc has a market cap of $1.18 billion; its shares were traded at around $25.355000 with and P/S ratio of 2.44. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with EVO Payments Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President, the Americas Brendan F Tansill sold 10,000 shares of EVOP stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $25.24. The price of the stock has increased by 0.46% since.

EVP, General Counsel Groot Steven J De sold 2,000 shares of EVOP stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $28. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.45% since.

President, International Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of EVOP stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $27. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.09% since.

