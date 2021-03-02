Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) President and CFO Amy E Weaver Sold $1.1 million of Shares

President and CFO of Salesforce.com Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Amy E Weaver (insider trades) sold 5,000 shares of CRM on 03/01/2021 at an average price of $220 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

Salesforce.com Inc is a software-as-a-service company that provides enterprise cloud computing solutions, offering social and mobile cloud apps and platform services, as well as professional services to facilitate the adoption of its solutions. Salesforce.com Inc has a market cap of $195.91 billion; its shares were traded at around $213.470000 with a P/E ratio of 48.60 and P/S ratio of 9.33. Salesforce.com Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 35.70% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Salesforce.com Inc the business predictability rank of 4.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Salesforce.com Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

President and CFO Amy E Weaver sold 5,000 shares of CRM stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $220. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.97% since.

President and CFO Amy E Weaver sold 5,000 shares of CRM stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $245. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.87% since.

President and CFO Amy E Weaver sold 5,000 shares of CRM stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $227. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.96% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Co-Founder and CTO Parker Harris sold 5,300 shares of CRM stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $234.81. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.09% since.

President/Chief People Officer Brent Hyder sold 1,394 shares of CRM stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $250. The price of the stock has decreased by 14.61% since.

Co-Founder and CTO Parker Harris sold 5,300 shares of CRM stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $248.35. The price of the stock has decreased by 14.04% since.

Co-Founder and CTO Parker Harris sold 5,300 shares of CRM stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $237.92. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.28% since.

Pres/Chief Engineering Officer Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of CRM stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $239.7. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.94% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CRM, click here