Osi Systems Inc (OSIS) President and CEO Deepak Chopra Sold $2.3 million of Shares

President and CEO of Osi Systems Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Deepak Chopra (insider trades) sold 25,000 shares of OSIS on 03/02/2021 at an average price of $93.22 a share. The total sale was $2.3 million.

OSI Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, is a designer and manufacturer of electronic systems and components for critical applications. The Company's business segments are Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. OSI Systems Inc has a market cap of $1.67 billion; its shares were traded at around $93.110000 with a P/E ratio of 27.14 and P/S ratio of 1.55. OSI Systems Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 9.60% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated OSI Systems Inc the business predictability rank of 4-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Pres., Optoelectronics Div Manoocher M Aliabadi sold 2,500 shares of OSIS stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $93.85. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.79% since.

