Cigna Corp (CI) CEO Evernorth Timothy C Wentworth Sold $1.2 million of Shares

Cigna Corp operates in the healthcare industry. It provides medical, dental, disability, life and accident insurance products. Cigna Corp has a market cap of $76.95 billion; its shares were traded at around $219.510000 with a P/E ratio of 9.56 and P/S ratio of 0.50. The dividend yield of Cigna Corp stocks is 0.02%.

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO David Cordani sold 16,314 shares of CI stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $212.37. The price of the stock has increased by 3.36% since.

CEO Evernorth Timothy C Wentworth sold 5,732 shares of CI stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $214.67. The price of the stock has increased by 2.25% since.

CEO Evernorth Timothy C Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of CI stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $204.98. The price of the stock has increased by 7.09% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, General Counsel Nicole S Jones sold 2,527 shares of CI stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $212.37. The price of the stock has increased by 3.36% since.

Pres, Government and Solutions Matthew G Manders sold 3,087 shares of CI stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $212.37. The price of the stock has increased by 3.36% since.

EVP, General Counsel Nicole S Jones sold 9,275 shares of CI stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $212.32. The price of the stock has increased by 3.39% since.

