Abbvie Inc (ABBV) Chairman of the Board and CEO Richard A Gonzalez Sold $18.5 million of Shares

Chairman of the Board and CEO of Abbvie Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Richard A Gonzalez (insider trades) sold 170,113 shares of ABBV on 03/01/2021 at an average price of $108.61 a share. The total sale was $18.5 million.

AbbVie Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, manufactures and sells a range of pharmaceutical products for treating chronic autoimmune diseases, virology and neurological disorders. AbbVie Inc has a market cap of $190.45 billion; its shares were traded at around $107.850000 with a P/E ratio of 37.72 and P/S ratio of 3.99. The dividend yield of AbbVie Inc stocks is 4.47%. AbbVie Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 9.20% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated AbbVie Inc the business predictability rank of 2-star. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with AbbVie Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman of the Board and CEO Richard A Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of ABBV stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $108.61. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.7% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, Chief HR Officer Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of ABBV stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $108.59. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.68% since.

SVP, US Commercial Operations Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of ABBV stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $108.61. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.7% since.

SVP, US Commercial Operations Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 13,773 shares of ABBV stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $108.59. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.68% since.

SVP, US Commercial Operations Elaine K. Sorg sold 20,195 shares of ABBV stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $104.72. The price of the stock has increased by 2.99% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ABBV, click here