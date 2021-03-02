Elastic Nv (ESTC) CFO Janesh Moorjani Sold $2.1 million of Shares

CFO of Elastic Nv (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Janesh Moorjani (insider trades) sold 14,732 shares of ESTC on 03/01/2021 at an average price of $142.62 a share. The total sale was $2.1 million.

Elastic NV has a market cap of $12.77 billion; its shares were traded at around $142.420000 with and P/S ratio of 21.93.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,732 shares of ESTC stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $142.62. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.14% since.

CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of ESTC stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $152.1. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.36% since.

