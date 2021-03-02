Arvinas Inc (ARVN) President and CEO John G Houston Sold $628,507 of Shares

President and CEO of Arvinas Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John G Houston (insider trades) sold 8,115 shares of ARVN on 03/02/2021 at an average price of $77.45 a share. The total sale was $628,507.

Arvinas Inc has a market cap of $3.67 billion; its shares were traded at around $77.510000 with and P/S ratio of 120.91.

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO John G Houston sold 44,000 shares of ARVN stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $78.79. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.62% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Sean A Cassidy sold 2,221 shares of ARVN stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $77.45. The price of the stock has increased by 0.08% since.

CFO Sean A Cassidy sold 41,959 shares of ARVN stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $78.46. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.21% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Scientific Officer Ian Taylor sold 894 shares of ARVN stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $77.45. The price of the stock has increased by 0.08% since.

Chief Medical Officer Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of ARVN stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $77.35. The price of the stock has increased by 0.21% since.

