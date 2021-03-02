Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Visa Inc, PepsiCo Inc, Sells FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Februar, NewMarket Corp, Arthur J. Gallagher

Investment company Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Visa Inc, PepsiCo Inc, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Russell 3000 ETF, sells FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Februar, NewMarket Corp, Arthur J. Gallagher, Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Grant Street Asset Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. owns 219 stocks with a total value of $182 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: V, PEP, VO, IWV, USMV, XLV, BAC, EW, TROW, MMM, ANTM, CVS, OEF, IJJ, IJR, GOOG, XOM, GRFS, PPG, TMO, JWS, T, ATVI, BX, COLM, IBB, IWF, LRCX, MCHP, SLB, BMY, CINF, C, ED, DIS, PROS, CRM, SPLK, MGK, VZ, WFC, ZBH, CB, ALL, CVX, DD, EXC, GILD, GS, HWM, IDXX, MATW, MPB, PFE, RKT, SYK, UNP, UNH, AFL, APD, AIG, AMT, BP, BAX, AVGO, CSX, CERN, CSCO, CL, DOW, FIVG, FMAY, HD, PFF, PNC, PYPL, PG, QCOM, TDOC, TWST, USB, WMT, WM, MDT, AA, ABC, AMGN, ARNC, ATNX, BYND, BLK, CAH, COP, GLW, CTVA, CCI, DE, DEO, DRE, FB, FBHS, GWPH, GE, GM, HOLX, ISRG, RSP, IXUS, ISTB, KMT, KHC, LH, LLY, LOW, MRO, MDLZ, NKE, ORCL, PM, POR, DGX, RTX, MDY, SBUX, STM, SLF, TJX, TSLA, TXT, TTD, UPS, UNM, VHT, VIAC, DON, XLNX, MRVL, AGNC, AMD, BABA, MO, AMRN, NLY, AZN, ATRA, CGC, CARR, CAT, KO, CNSL, D, DKNG, EQT, ELAN, EPD, ETRN, F, GEF, PDT, IPGP, ILMN, INTC, SPLV, IJK, LEN, MPC, MET, NVAX, NVO, OLN, OTIS, PBPB, REGN, RDS.A, STBA, SPDW, SCHW, SCHZ, XLF, SIGI, SWKS, SMAR, DDD, TFC, UFPI, X, VLO, VTRS, WAB, WPM, WSR, ZTS, ZTO, RCL,
- Added Positions: IVV, SCHX, VXF, IJH,
- Reduced Positions: DFEB, IEFA, GOVT, AGG, AAPL, AJG, SCHF, AMZN, MSFT, BRK.B,
- Sold Out: NEU,
For the details of Grant Street Asset Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/grant+street+asset+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Grant Street Asset Management, Inc.
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 199,203 shares, 41.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.37%
- FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Februar (DFEB) - 593,222 shares, 10.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.6%
- BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 702,254 shares, 10.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.65%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 176,521 shares, 8.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.44%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 200,338 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.87%
Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.66. The stock is now traded at around $215.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 992 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $133.29 and $148.3, with an estimated average price of $142.16. The stock is now traded at around $131.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,354 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)
Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $176.14 and $208.21, with an estimated average price of $194.21. The stock is now traded at around $219.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 957 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV)
Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.21 and $223.55, with an estimated average price of $209.61. The stock is now traded at around $233.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 823 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $101.66 and $113.44, with an estimated average price of $109.25. The stock is now traded at around $113.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,685 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.66 and $67.88, with an estimated average price of $65.89. The stock is now traded at around $66.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,584 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.37%. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $388.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.05%. The holding were 199,203 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: NewMarket Corp (NEU)
Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in NewMarket Corp. The sale prices were between $332.45 and $405.38, with an estimated average price of $372.84.Reduced: FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Februar (DFEB)
Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Februar by 42.6%. The sale prices were between $30.56 and $32.38, with an estimated average price of $31.66. The stock is now traded at around $32.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -8.36%. Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. still held 593,222 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG)
Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co by 50%. The sale prices were between $103 and $128.19, with an estimated average price of $114.01. The stock is now traded at around $121.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. still held 1,146 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 26.26%. The sale prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3094.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. still held 73 shares as of 2020-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Grant Street Asset Management, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Grant Street Asset Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Grant Street Asset Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Grant Street Asset Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. keeps buying