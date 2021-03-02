Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Visa Inc, PepsiCo Inc, Sells FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Februar, NewMarket Corp, Arthur J. Gallagher

Investment company Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Visa Inc, PepsiCo Inc, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Russell 3000 ETF, sells FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Februar, NewMarket Corp, Arthur J. Gallagher, Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Grant Street Asset Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. owns 219 stocks with a total value of $182 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: V, PEP, VO, IWV, USMV, XLV, BAC, EW, TROW, MMM, ANTM, CVS, OEF, IJJ, IJR, GOOG, XOM, GRFS, PPG, TMO, JWS, T, ATVI, BX, COLM, IBB, IWF, LRCX, MCHP, SLB, BMY, CINF, C, ED, DIS, PROS, CRM, SPLK, MGK, VZ, WFC, ZBH, CB, ALL, CVX, DD, EXC, GILD, GS, HWM, IDXX, MATW, MPB, PFE, RKT, SYK, UNP, UNH, AFL, APD, AIG, AMT, BP, BAX, AVGO, CSX, CERN, CSCO, CL, DOW, FIVG, FMAY, HD, PFF, PNC, PYPL, PG, QCOM, TDOC, TWST, USB, WMT, WM, MDT, AA, ABC, AMGN, ARNC, ATNX, BYND, BLK, CAH, COP, GLW, CTVA, CCI, DE, DEO, DRE, FB, FBHS, GWPH, GE, GM, HOLX, ISRG, RSP, IXUS, ISTB, KMT, KHC, LH, LLY, LOW, MRO, MDLZ, NKE, ORCL, PM, POR, DGX, RTX, MDY, SBUX, STM, SLF, TJX, TSLA, TXT, TTD, UPS, UNM, VHT, VIAC, DON, XLNX, MRVL, AGNC, AMD, BABA, MO, AMRN, NLY, AZN, ATRA, CGC, CARR, CAT, KO, CNSL, D, DKNG, EQT, ELAN, EPD, ETRN, F, GEF, PDT, IPGP, ILMN, INTC, SPLV, IJK, LEN, MPC, MET, NVAX, NVO, OLN, OTIS, PBPB, REGN, RDS.A, STBA, SPDW, SCHW, SCHZ, XLF, SIGI, SWKS, SMAR, DDD, TFC, UFPI, X, VLO, VTRS, WAB, WPM, WSR, ZTS, ZTO, RCL,

V, PEP, VO, IWV, USMV, XLV, BAC, EW, TROW, MMM, ANTM, CVS, OEF, IJJ, IJR, GOOG, XOM, GRFS, PPG, TMO, JWS, T, ATVI, BX, COLM, IBB, IWF, LRCX, MCHP, SLB, BMY, CINF, C, ED, DIS, PROS, CRM, SPLK, MGK, VZ, WFC, ZBH, CB, ALL, CVX, DD, EXC, GILD, GS, HWM, IDXX, MATW, MPB, PFE, RKT, SYK, UNP, UNH, AFL, APD, AIG, AMT, BP, BAX, AVGO, CSX, CERN, CSCO, CL, DOW, FIVG, FMAY, HD, PFF, PNC, PYPL, PG, QCOM, TDOC, TWST, USB, WMT, WM, MDT, AA, ABC, AMGN, ARNC, ATNX, BYND, BLK, CAH, COP, GLW, CTVA, CCI, DE, DEO, DRE, FB, FBHS, GWPH, GE, GM, HOLX, ISRG, RSP, IXUS, ISTB, KMT, KHC, LH, LLY, LOW, MRO, MDLZ, NKE, ORCL, PM, POR, DGX, RTX, MDY, SBUX, STM, SLF, TJX, TSLA, TXT, TTD, UPS, UNM, VHT, VIAC, DON, XLNX, MRVL, AGNC, AMD, BABA, MO, AMRN, NLY, AZN, ATRA, CGC, CARR, CAT, KO, CNSL, D, DKNG, EQT, ELAN, EPD, ETRN, F, GEF, PDT, IPGP, ILMN, INTC, SPLV, IJK, LEN, MPC, MET, NVAX, NVO, OLN, OTIS, PBPB, REGN, RDS.A, STBA, SPDW, SCHW, SCHZ, XLF, SIGI, SWKS, SMAR, DDD, TFC, UFPI, X, VLO, VTRS, WAB, WPM, WSR, ZTS, ZTO, RCL, Added Positions: IVV, SCHX, VXF, IJH,

IVV, SCHX, VXF, IJH, Reduced Positions: DFEB, IEFA, GOVT, AGG, AAPL, AJG, SCHF, AMZN, MSFT, BRK.B,

DFEB, IEFA, GOVT, AGG, AAPL, AJG, SCHF, AMZN, MSFT, BRK.B, Sold Out: NEU,

For the details of Grant Street Asset Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/grant+street+asset+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 199,203 shares, 41.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.37% FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Februar (DFEB) - 593,222 shares, 10.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.6% BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 702,254 shares, 10.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.65% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 176,521 shares, 8.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.44% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 200,338 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.87%

Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.66. The stock is now traded at around $215.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 992 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $133.29 and $148.3, with an estimated average price of $142.16. The stock is now traded at around $131.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,354 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $176.14 and $208.21, with an estimated average price of $194.21. The stock is now traded at around $219.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 957 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.21 and $223.55, with an estimated average price of $209.61. The stock is now traded at around $233.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 823 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $101.66 and $113.44, with an estimated average price of $109.25. The stock is now traded at around $113.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,685 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.66 and $67.88, with an estimated average price of $65.89. The stock is now traded at around $66.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,584 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.37%. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $388.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.05%. The holding were 199,203 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in NewMarket Corp. The sale prices were between $332.45 and $405.38, with an estimated average price of $372.84.

Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Februar by 42.6%. The sale prices were between $30.56 and $32.38, with an estimated average price of $31.66. The stock is now traded at around $32.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -8.36%. Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. still held 593,222 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co by 50%. The sale prices were between $103 and $128.19, with an estimated average price of $114.01. The stock is now traded at around $121.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. still held 1,146 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 26.26%. The sale prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3094.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. still held 73 shares as of 2020-12-31.