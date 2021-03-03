US Indexes Close Lower Tuesday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 31,391.52 on Tuesday with a loss of 143.99 points or -0.46%. The S&P 500 closed at 3,870.29 for a loss of 31.53 points or -0.81%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 13,358.79 for a loss of 230.04 points or -1.69%. The VIX Volatility Index was higher at 24.10 for a gain of 0.75 points or 3.21%.

Tuesday's Market Movers

U.S. indexes ended lower Tuesday after surging to start the week. Tech stocks led losses with the Nasdaq Composite down -1.69%. The iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) was down -3.00% and the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) returned -2.05%. The 30-year Treasury bond's yield was basically unchanged at 2.21% Tuesday. The 10-year Treasury's yield fell from approximately 1.43% to 1.40%.

In other news:

The ISM New York Index fell to 35.5 from 51.2.

The Treasury held an auction for 42-day bills at a rate of 0.040%.

Target (NYSE:TGT) released earnings. Revenue of $28.34 billion increased 21.1% year over year and beat estimates by $920 million. Q4 GAAP EPS of $2.73 beat estimates by $0.29 and non-GAAP EPS of $2.67 beat estimates by $0.13. TGT was down -6.77%.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) was down -1.84%

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) was down -16.60%

-16.60% Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) was down -9.00%

-9.00% Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) gained 71.19%

Small-Cap Stocks

In small-caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 2,231.51 for a loss of 43.81 points or -1.93%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,294.68 for a loss of 22.90 points or -1.74%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 15,086.29 for a loss of 328.43 points or -2.13%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 10,473.57 for a loss of 119.69 points or -1.13%.

Other Notable Indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,529.13 for a loss of 34.89 points or -1.36%; the S&P 100 at 1,757.74 for a loss of 15.66 points or -0.88%; the Nasdaq 100 at 13,059.95 for a loss of 223.00 points or -1.68%; the Russell 3000 at 2,338.26 for a loss of 22.65 points or -0.96%; the Russell 1000 at 2,192.40 for a loss of 19.59 points or -0.89%; the Wilshire 5000 at 40,789.98 for a loss of 395.00 points or -0.96%; and the Dow Jones US Select Dividend Index at 767.04 for a loss of 1.25 points or -0.16%.

