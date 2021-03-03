>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
ACCESSWIRE
ACCESSWIRE
Articles 

Pampa Metals to Exhibit at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) Virtual Convention 2021

March 03, 2021 | About: XCNQ:PM +0% FRA:FIRA -2.44% OTCPK:PMMCF +0%

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2021 / Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company")(CSE:PM)(FSE:FIRA)(OTC PINK:PMMCF) is pleased to announce that the Company will attend and exhibit at the annual Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada ("PDAC") convention, the world's premier mineral exploration and mining event. This year, the PDAC event will be held virtually between Monday, March 8th and Thursday, March 11th 2021.

Starting March 3rd, 2021, the General Public will be able to visit our virtual booth in the Investor Exchange to view Pampa Metals' most up-to-date presentation and to arrange one-on-one meetings with members of the Company's management and Board of Directors.

For more information and/or to register for the convention, please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention.

ABOUT PAMPA METALS

Pampa Metals is a Canadian company listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE: PM). Pampa Metals has interests in an outstanding 59,000-hectare portfolio of projects prospective for copper and gold located along proven mineral belts in Chile, one of the world's top mining jurisdictions. See attached map for the locations of the Company's projects. The Company has a vision to create value for shareholders and all other stakeholders by making a major copper discovery along the prime mineral belts of Chile, using the best geological and technological methods. For more information, please visit Pampa Metals' website here www.pampametals.com.

Neither the CSE nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Reference to existing or historic mines and projects is for reference purposes only. The reader is cautioned that there is no evidence to date that a comparable mineral resource could be found at Pampa Metals' projects.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, that address events or developments that Pampa Metals expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "indicate" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. These include statements regarding our future exploration plans and results of existing plans. These statements are subject to various risks, including that results will not be as anticipated, or that timing may be impacted by restrictions on travel and work imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Although Pampa Metals believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guaranteeing of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.

Pampa Metals Projects - Locations in Relation to the Principal Mineral Belts of Northern Chile

PAMPA.png

SOURCE: Pampa Metals Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/633150/Pampa-Metals-to-Exhibit-at-the-Prospectors-Developers-Association-of-Canada-PDAC-Virtual-Convention-2021

img.ashx?id=633150

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by ACCESSWIRE

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)