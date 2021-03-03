>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Q3 FY 2020-2021 Review : New Investor Presentation Available on Global Blue Website

March 03, 2021 | About: NYSE:GB -1.87%


Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE: GB and GB.WS) announced that, later today, on 3rd March 2021, it will publish its Q3 review for the period from 1st October 2020 to 31st December 2020 as well as the year-to-date review which covers the 1st April 2020 to 31st December 2020 period.



This publication will include the financial statements, Management’s Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) as well as an investor presentation.



These materials will be available on Global Blue’s Corporate website, [url="]www.globalblue.com%2Fcorporate[/url] and can be found in the ‘Investors’ section, under the ‘Financial publications’ and ‘Regulatory information & SEC filings’ subsections.



ABOUT GLOBAL BLUE



Global Blue pioneered the concept of Tax Free Shopping 40 years ago. Through continuous innovation, it has become the leading strategic technology and payments partner, empowering merchants to capture the growth of international shoppers.



The Group connects all stakeholders involved in the international shopping ecosystem, helping:





  • More than 29 million international shoppers receive a seamless and personalised shopping experience, enabling them to claim back the VAT on their eligible purchases when they shop abroad and to pay in their home currency at a guaranteed best rate,




  • More than 300,000 points of sale, including leading department stores and luxury brands, identify growth opportunities through smart data and intelligence solutions, increase footfall through data-driven marketing solutions and convert traffic into merchant revenue through innovative in-store technologies,




  • More than 50 acquirers, at around 130,000 points of interaction, benefit from additional revenue streams and offer merchants and travellers Dynamic Currency Conversion options and other Added-Value Payment Solutions,




  • Customs & authorities in more than 40 countries increase country attractiveness and ensure a secure and compliant Tax Free Shopping scheme.




In the financial year ending 31 March 2020, Global Blue processed 35 million Tax Free Shopping transactions with a total value of €18.5 billion sales in store, and 31 million Added-Value Payment Solutions transactions with a total value of €4.4 billion sales in store.



Global Blue is listed on the NYSE under the ticker [GB].



Global Blue has over 2,000 employees in more than 50 countries.



For more information, visit [url="]http%3A%2F%2Fwww.globalblue.com%2Fcorporate%2F[/url]

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210303005373/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)