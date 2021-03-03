Gamesys Group PLC Announces Carbon Trust Certifies Gamesys Carbon Neutral

The Carbon Trust certifies Gamesys Group as carbon neutral

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2021 / Gamesys Group (LSE:GYS) has achieved carbon neutral certification from the Carbon Trust. This relates to all of Gamesys Group's direct (Scope 1 and 2) emissions within its operational control.

Recognising the need to take action on climate change, the Group introduced its Environment, Energy & Climate Change Policy in 2020, which included a commitment to becoming operationally carbon neutral by 2021. In the first instance, the Group's focus has been on energy reduction initiatives such as purchasing energy efficient IT equipment, and coupled with the combined impact of COVID-19 these have reduced the Group's gross emissions by 32% year on year using a location-based approach.

Residual emissions were offset by investing in a Gold Standard certified scheme to provide cookstoves to impoverished families in Peru. As well as reducing carbon emissions these fuel-efficient stoves reduce household expenditure on fuel.

Going forward, Gamesys Group's climate change priority is to move electricity supplies to renewable sources wherever practicable, with a goal of achieving a 50% reduction in gross operational greenhouse gas emissions by 2023 (compared to the 2019 baseline).

The Carbon Trust, a global climate change and sustainability consultancy, has verified the Group's 2020 greenhouse gas emissions in accordance with ISO 14064-3 and has certified the business as carbon neutral in accordance with PAS 2060.

Kevin Clegg, Sustainability Director, said: "Becoming operationally carbon neutral is an important milestone for Gamesys Group. It delivers upon one of the Group's core strategic targets and reflects our commitment to sustainability and the worldwide fight against climate change."

John Newton, Associate Director at the Carbon Trust Advisory, said: "Achieving carbon neutrality certification of its organisational footprint is a positive step on Gamesys Group's decarbonisation journey. We hope it will encourage the Group and its stakeholders to further reduce emissions and build a low carbon future."

For more information about the Group's approach to sustainability please see www.gamesysgroup.com .

About Gamesys Group plc

Gamesys Group plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base. Through its subsidiaries, Gamesys Group plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers using brands which include Jackpotjoy, Virgin Games, Botemania, Vera&John, Heart Bingo, Monopoly Casino, Rainbow Riches Casino and MEGAWAYS Casino. For more information about Gamesys Group plc, please visit www.gamesysgroup.com.

