MINDCURE Announces Manufacturing of Synthetic Ibogaine to be Used in Company's Clinical Research

The Company expects to have ibogaine manufactured and in use for research by Q4.

VANCOUVER, BC, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Mind Cure Health Inc. (CSE: MCUR) (OTCQB: MCURF) (FRA: 6MH) ("MINDCURE" or the "Company") a leader in advanced proprietary technology for psychedelic drug discovery, is pleased to announce that it has begun the first stage of manufacturing pharmaceutical grade ibogaine to be used in preclinical and clinical research.

Ibogaine is a naturally occurring psychoactive compound extracted from the root of the Tabernanthe iboga shrub, native of the Congo and Gabon.1 The compound offers therapeutic potential for substance use disorders, and is claimed to be among the most powerful anti-addiction drugs, particularly when used with proper supervision and support. However, natural sources of ibogaine are extremely limited since these plants are at risk of extinction due to the growing global demand and environmental pressures threatening their natural habitat.

MINDCURE recognizes the importance of sustainability, excellence, and reliability regarding the materials it uses in product development and research. By manufacturing ibogaine, MINDCURE's research team will have access to a predictable and standardized supply of synthetic ibogaine, while ensuring consistent dosing and reliable results.

Ibogaine has unique and broad actions in the brain, affecting multiple receptors and neurotransmitter systems. In addition to inducing powerful subjective effects, research indicates ibogaine may help repair and rewire addiction-related neural pathways.2 Emerging evidence of its neuroprotective effects, as well as its ability to boost brain neurotrophic factors and neuroplasticity processes supports future research into the use of ibogaine and derivatives thereof for other indications, including in the treatment of neuropathic pain and neurodegenerative conditions, such as Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease.3 While ibogaine showcases a wide mechanism of action, potential toxicity, and low bioavailability which may preclude ibogaine's usefulness in treating neurodegenerative disorders, MINDCURE will dutifully design any research efforts in recognition of these facts.

"Ibogaine is among a few psychoactive alkaloids found in the iboga plant. Ibogaine offers incredible therapeutic potential, especially in the context of neuroregeneration," said Dr. Ryan Hartwell, Chief Science Officer, MINDCURE. "Manufacturing ibogaine gives us the ability to pursue promising research avenues and obtain high-quality results, without threatening the existence of the plant and limiting the natural supply of an amazing psychedelic."

