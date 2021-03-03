Stellantis Announces 2020 Profit Sharing Payment for UAW-Represented Employees

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a result of FCA's financial performance in 2020, Stellantis announced today that the eligible profit sharing amount of $8,010 will be paid to UAW-represented employees on March 15, 2021. Actual payments will be based on individual compensated hours. Approximately 43,000 employees are eligible to receive the payment.

With this payment, U.S. hourly employees have received on average more than $44,700 in profit sharing since 2009.

The 2020 profit sharing payment was calculated on the terms negotiated as part of the 2019 UAW-FCA Collective Bargaining Agreement, based on the year-end Adjusted EBIT margin of the North American region reported in the FCA legacy operations financial results.

