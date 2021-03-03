>
Gamida Cell to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

March 03, 2021 | About: NAS:GMDA +0.53%


Gamida Cell Ltd. (Nasdaq: GMDA), an advanced cell therapy company committed to cures for blood cancers and serious blood diseases, announced today that company management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in March:





  • H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference, March 10, 2021. Company presentation will be available for on-demand viewing at 7:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.






  • Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference,March 16-18, 2021. The company will present at 8:40 a.m. ET on Thursday, March 18, 2021.




A webcast of each presentation will be available on the “Investors & Media” section of Gamida Cell’s website at [url="]www.gamida-cell.com[/url], and will be available for at least 14 days following the event.



About Gamida Cell


Gamida Cell is an advanced cell therapy company committed to cures for patients with blood cancers and serious blood diseases. We harness our cell expansion platform to create therapies with the potential to redefine standards of care in areas of serious medical need. For additional information, please visit [url="]www.gamida-cell.com[/url] or follow Gamida Cell on [url="]LinkedIn[/url] or Twitter at [url="]%40GamidaCellTx[/url].

