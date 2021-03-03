SQZ Biotech to Present at H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:NYSE:SQZ), a cell therapy company developing novel treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, today announced that Armon Sharei, PhD, chief executive officer of SQZ™, will present a corporate overview at the upcoming virtual H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference. The presentation will be available through the virtual conference portal on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 7:00 am EST. The team is also taking individual meetings at the event.
Registration for the webcast can be found [url="]here[/url]. Replays of the webcast will be available on the Investors & Media section of the SQZ [url="]website[/url] for 90 days following the event.
About SQZ Biotech
SQZ Biotechnologies is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Using its proprietary technology, SQZ Biotechnologies offers the unique ability to deliver multiple materials into many patient cell types to engineer what we believe can be an unprecedented range of potential therapeutics for a variety of diseases. SQZ Biotechnologies has the potential to create well-tolerated cell therapies that can provide therapeutic benefit for patients and to improve the patient experience over existing cell therapy approaches. With accelerated production timelines under 24 hours and the opportunity to eliminate preconditioning and lengthy hospital stays, our goal is to use the SQZ approach to establish a new paradigm for cell therapies. Our first therapeutic applications aim to leverage the potential to generate target-specific immune responses, both in activation for the treatment of solid tumors and immune tolerance for the treatment of unwanted immune reactions and autoimmune diseases. For more information please visit [url="]www.sqzbiotech.com[/url].
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210303005177/en/