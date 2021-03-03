>
Business Wire
PQ Group Holdings to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET

March 03, 2021 | About: NYSE:PQG +0.42%


PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:PQG), a leading integrated and innovative global provider of specialty catalysts, chemicals and services, today announced that it plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, pre-market open. Management will review the results during a conference call and audio-only webcast scheduled for 11:00 a.m. eastern time. Details for the conference call and webcast are below:



Conference Call



Investors may listen to the conference call live via telephone by dialing 1-866-342-8591 (domestic) or 1-203-518-9713 (international) and use the participant code PQGQ420.



Webcast



An audio-only live webcast of the conference call and presentation materials can be accessed at [url="]http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.pqcorp.com[/url]. A replay of the conference call/webcast will be made available at [url="]http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.pqcorp.com%2Fevents-presentations[/url].



Investor Contact:


Nahla A. Azmy


(610) 651-4561


[email protected]



About PQ Group Holdings Inc.



PQ Group Holdings Inc. is a leading integrated and innovative global provider of specialty catalysts, chemicals and services. We support customers globally through our strategically located network of manufacturing facilities. We believe that our products, which are predominantly inorganic, and services contribute to improving the sustainability of the environment. We have three uniquely positioned specialty businesses: Refining Services provides sulfuric acid recycling to the North American refining industry; Catalysts serves the packaging and engineering plastics and the global refining, petrochemical and emissions control industries; and Performance Chemicals supplies diverse product end uses, including personal and industrial cleaning products, fuel efficient tires, surface coatings, and food and beverage products. For more information, see our website at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pqcorp.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210303005299/en/


