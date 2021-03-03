Ascendant Resources Increases M&I Resources by 44% and Inferred Resources by 21% on the Copper Stockwork South Zone at Lagoa Salgada

• New Mineral Resource Estimate of 4.4Mt Indicated and 7.7Mt Inferred demonstrates significant growth from successful Phase 1 drill program

• Phase II drill program underway to expand South Zone with intent to eclipse North Zone

TORONTO, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSX: ASND) ("Ascendant" or the "Company”) is pleased to announce an updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the copper rich South Zone at its Lagoa Salgada project located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt (“IPB”) in Portugal. The new Mineral Resource Estimate was prepared in accordance with Canadian National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”) by Micon International and resulted in a significant upgrade and expansion of the resources at the South Zone at the Lagoa Salgada Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (“VMS”) Project.

Key Highlights:

South Zone: Indicated Mineral Resources increase 44% to 4.4 Mt at 1.51% CuEq 1 .

. South Zone: Inferred Mineral Resources increase 21% to 7.7 Mt at 1.41% CuEq 1 .

. Deposit remains open to the north and south on strike and at depth; Phase II drill program ongoing targeting further expansion.



The new Mineral Resource Estimate was completed after the recent Phase 1 drill program focused primarily on step-out drilling in the South Zone to increase the resources along strike. Drilling tested the strong geophysical anomaly in the South Zone which remains open to further expansion. Results demonstrate material growth in the stockwork copper-dominant mineralization with the conversion of significant resources into the Indicated and Inferred categories. To date, the South Zone has been delineated by a total of 9,134 metres of drilling.

The Phase II drill program commenced in late January 2021 (see press release dated January 27, 2021). The South Zone sits on a continuous coincidental Induced Polarization (“IP”) chargeability anomaly and stockwork mineralization, significantly providing encouragement for potential exploration upside to continue to expand the resource. The zone has an estimated geological strike length of 1.7km. To date only 900 metres of this strike length has been tested, and it remains open both along strike and at depth.

Chris Buncic, President & CEO of Ascendant stated, “As witnessed from the assay results from the drill holes of the Phase 1 drill program as press released in January 2021, the 50m step-out holes included long intercepts with substantial grades that were very exciting and confirmed our thesis of expansion of the South Zone to the south and east. The updated Mineral Resource Estimate and the large increase in resulting tonnage at consistent grades, highlights how it is possible to add material volume to the overall size of the South Zone Resource. We remain very optimistic that Lagoa Salgada can be grown quickly and efficiently to a size of global consequence.”

A summary of the new Mineral Resource Estimate for the South Zone is set out in Table 1 below. It should be noted that these resources are in addition to the current Mineral Resource Estimate for the North Zone at Lagoa Salgada:

Table 1: Lagoa Salgada Updated Mineral Resource Estimate

South Zones Mineral Resource Estimate - Effective January 31, 2021

Average Grade Contained Metal Deposit Category Min Cut-off Tonnes Cu Zn Pb Sn Ag Au CuEq Cu Zn Pb Sn Ag Au Zones CuEq% (kt) (%) (%) (%) (%) (g/t) (g/t) (%) (kt) (kt) (kt) (kt) (kt Oz) (kt Oz) South Indicated(I) Str/Fr 1.1 4,416 0.45 1.48 0.87 0.00 18 0.07 1.51 19.7 65.2 38.4 0.0 2,528.6 10.0 South Inferred Str/Fr 1.1 7,668 0.48 1.18 0.77 0.00 19 0.07 1.41 37.0 90.9 59.1 0.0 4,637.5 17.7

Notes to tables:

1. Mineral resources unlike mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of mineral resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant issues.

2. The mineral resources have been estimated in accordance with the CIM Best Practice Guidelines (2019) and the CIM Definition Standards (2014)

3. The resources are reported at a cut-off grade of 1.10 % CuEq.

4. Totals may not tally due to rounding

5. CuEq% = ((Zn Grade*25.35)+(Pb Grade*23.15)+(Cu Grade * 67.24)+(Au Grade*40.19)+(Ag Grade*0.62))/67.24

6. Metal Prices: Cu $6,724/t, Zn $2,535/t, Pb $2,315/t, Au $1,250/oz, Ag $19.40/oz, Sn $19,175/t

7. Densities: Str/Fr=3.0

Table 2 below is a sensitivity table for the South Deposit showing the global mineralized tonnes at various CuEq Cut-off Grades.

Table 2: South Deposit Global Mineralized Tonnes at various CuEq Cut-off Grades

Average Grade Contained Metal Cut-off Tonnes CuEq Cu Zn Pb Ag Au CuEq Cu Zn Pb Ag Au kt % % % % g/t g/t kt kt kt kt k oz k oz 0.9 18,339 1.29 0.41 1.19 0.72 15.96 0.07 237.08 74.72 218.77 132.30 9,407.96 39.52 1 14,958 1.37 0.44 1.24 0.76 17.22 0.07 204.98 65.65 185.86 114.04 8,279.72 33.63 1.1 12,084 1.45 0.47 1.29 0.81 18.45 0.07 174.83 56.71 156.08 97.51 7,166.12 27.75 1.2 9,462 1.53 0.50 1.35 0.86 19.68 0.07 144.66 47.16 128.01 81.23 5,986.63 22.06 1.3 7,113 1.62 0.53 1.43 0.92 20.90 0.07 115.30 37.46 101.80 65.55 4,779.41 17.13 1.4 5,391 1.71 0.55 1.53 0.99 21.75 0.08 92.12 29.42 82.64 53.20 3,770.02 13.01 1.5 3,927 1.81 0.56 1.65 1.07 22.64 0.08 70.94 22.09 64.79 41.93 2,858.36 9.64

Figure 1: Plan View in the South Zone 2021 Drill Holes

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8dfd94d2-d839-445e-8b4e-2769b75fe86f

The South Zone, which makes up this updated Mineral Resource Estimate, saw a substantial conversion of Inferred Resources to Indicated Resources, growing by 44%. It also grew the Inferred Resource by 21%. While drilling was limited, the results to date are very encouraging to support the future expansion of the resource.



The Mineral Resource Estimate update incorporates all historic drilling, the drill results from the 2018 and 2019 exploration programs and includes all the most recent holes announced in the Company’s recent press releases.

Mineral Resource Estimate

The Mineral Resource Estimate was prepared by MICON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (“Micon”). The effective date of this Mineral Resource Estimate is January 31, 2021 and it is based on the South Zone within the LS West region of stockwork style mineralization defined by 21 diamond drill holes totalling 9,134 metres up to December 22, 2020. Leapfrog Geo 6.0.4 software was used to construct three dimensional (“3D”) solid models of the stockwork mineralization reflecting a minimum grade of 1.1% CuEq and to assign block grades for copper (%), zinc (%), lead (%), tin (%), silver (g/t), gold (g/t) and density (g/cm3) for Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources using ordinary kriging interpolation methodology and capped 2-m hole assay composites. Up to four interpolation passes were applied using progressively increasing ellipsoid ranges to cover the range of 3D solid model sizes present. Block size is 10 m across strike (x) by 10 m along strike (y) by 10 m vertically (z). Mineral Resource categorization was applied using geometric criteria, i.e., spacing between drill holes/assay composites and variogram ranges.

The new Technical Report to disclose the Mineral Resource Estimate is being prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”) and the CIM Standards for mineral disclosure by Micon. This Technical Report will be filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) within 45 days of this press release.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Analytical work was carried out by ALS Laboratories. Drill core samples were prepared in the ALS Lab, in Seville, Spain. Pulp samples were then sent to their analytical Laboratory in Ireland for analysis. The core samples are analyzed for gold (ppm) by fire assay (Au‐AA25), and for the other elements by multi element analysis of base metal ores and mill products by optical emission spectrometry using the Varian Vista inductively coupled plasma spectrometer (ME-ICPORE). Samples from the Main Resource, LS_MS_DH ID, are also assayed for Tin (Sn) by ICP-AES after Sodium Peroxide Fusion (Sn-ICP81x).

ALS Laboratories has routine quality control procedures which ensure that every batch of samples includes three sample repeats, two commercial standards and blanks. ALS Laboratories is independent from Ascendant. Ascendant used standard QA/QC procedures when inserting reference standards and blanks for the drilling program.

Qualified Persons

The Mineral Resource Estimate contents of this press release have been reviewed and approved by Charley Murahwi, M.Sc., P.Geo., Pr. Sci. Nat., FAusIMM, Senior Economic Geologist, Micon International Limited.

Review of Technical Information

The scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Robert Campbell, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration and Director for Ascendant Resources Ltd, who is a Qualified Persons as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

About Ascendant Resources Inc.

Ascendant is a Toronto-based mining company focused on its high-grade polymetallic Lagoa Salgada VMS Project located in the prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

Ascendant holds an interest in the high-grade polymetallic Lagoa Salgada VMS Project located in the prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal. The Company is engaged in exploration of the Project with the goal of expanding the already-substantial defined Mineral Resources and testing additional known targets. The Company’s acquisition of its interest in the Lagoa Salgada Project offers a low-cost entry point to a potentially significant exploration and development opportunity. The Company holds an additional option to increase its interest in the Project upon completion of certain milestones.

Ascendant Resources is engaged in the ongoing evaluation of producing and development stage mineral resource opportunities, on an ongoing basis. The Company's common shares are principally listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "ASND". For more information on Ascendant Resources, please visit our website at www.ascendantresources.com.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



