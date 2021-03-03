Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Announces Participation In The UBS Global Consumer and Retail Virtual Conference

EMERYVILLE, Calif., March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. ( GO) (“Grocery Outlet” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company will be participating in a virtual fireside chat at the UBS Global Consumer and Retail Virtual Conference on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 4:00 PM ET. Attending for Grocery Outlet will be Eric Lindberg, Chief Executive Officer, Charles Bracher, Chief Financial Officer and Joseph Pelland, Vice President of Investor Relations.



The audio portion of the presentation will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed at https://investors.groceryoutlet.com/news-and-events/investor-calendar. An online archive will be available for a period of 30 days following the presentation.

About Grocery Outlet:

Based in Emeryville, California, Grocery Outlet is a high-growth, extreme value retailer of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products sold through a network of independently operated stores. Grocery Outlet has more than 375 stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Idaho and Nevada.