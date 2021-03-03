>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference

March 03, 2021 | About: VRCA +1.33%

WEST CHESTER, Pa., March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Verrica”) ( VRCA), a dermatology therapeutics company developing medications for skin diseases requiring medical interventions, today announced that Ted White, Verrica President and CEO, will present a business overview at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference, taking place March 9-10, 2021.

A pre-recorded presentation will be available for on-demand access beginning at 7:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Participants may access a webcast of the event through the following link:
https://journey.ct.events/view/920684dd-5942-496a-9960-f3619118a62d.

The webcast can also be accessed in the Investors/Presentations & Events section of the Verrica website at www.verrica.com. The webcast replay will be available shortly after conclusion of the event for 30 days.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Verrica is a dermatology therapeutics company developing medications for skin diseases requiring medical interventions. Verrica’s late-stage product candidate, VP-102, is in development to treat molluscum, common warts and external genital warts, three of the largest unmet needs in medical dermatology. Verrica is also developing VP-103, its second cantharidin-based product candidate, for the treatment of plantar warts. The Company has also entered a worldwide license agreement with Lytix Biopharma AS to develop and commercialize LTX-315 for dermatologic oncology conditions. For more information, visit www.verrica.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Investors:

A. Brian Davis
Chief Financial Officer
484.453.3300 ext. 103
[email protected]

William Windham
Solebury Trout
646.378.2946
[email protected]

Media:

Zara Lockshin
Solebury Trout
646.378.2960
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODE4MzA2OSM0MDQ0ODYwIzIxMjA3NDg=
948da764-70ae-4a73-9e33-79035274a8e2

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)