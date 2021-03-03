>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Insteel Industries To Transfer Listing Of Common Stock To The New York Stock Exchange

March 03, 2021 | About: NAS:IIIN +1.22%

PR Newswire

MOUNT AIRY, N.C., March 3, 2021

MOUNT AIRY, N.C., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Insteel Industries, Inc. (NasdaqGS: IIIN) today announced that it is transferring the listing of its common stock to the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) from The NASDAQ Global Select Market. Insteel's common stock will begin trading on the NYSE on March 17, 2021 under its current ticker symbol of "IIIN". Insteel will continue to trade its common stock on NASDAQ until the close of the market on March 16, 2021.

Corporate Logo - Insteel Industries

"We are pleased to return our share listing to the New York Stock Exchange where Insteel was previously listed from 1992 to 2002 and to join the preeminent companies listed there as we continue to focus on delivering long-term value for our shareholders," stated H.O. Woltz III, Insteel's President and CEO.

"We are delighted to welcome Insteel Industries as it transfers its listing back to the NYSE," said John Tuttle, Vice Chairman and Chief Commercial Officer, NYSE Group. "We look forward to working with the company to deliver on the benefits of our unique market model and world-class services."

About Insteel

Insteel is the nation's largest manufacturer of steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Insteel manufactures and markets prestressed concrete strand and welded wire reinforcement, including engineered structural mesh, concrete pipe reinforcement and standard welded wire reinforcement. Insteel's products are sold primarily to manufacturers of concrete products and concrete contractors for use, primarily, in nonresidential construction applications. Headquartered in Mount Airy, North Carolina, Insteel operates ten manufacturing facilities located in the United States.

IIIN – G

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insteel-industries-to-transfer-listing-of-common-stock-to-the-new-york-stock-exchange-301238513.html

SOURCE Insteel Industries, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)